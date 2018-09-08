Akzo Nobel India Limited
|
The Board of Directors of Akzo Nobel India Limited (ANIL) today approved the appointment of Mr Rajiv Rajgopal as the Managing Director of the company, effective from November 1, 2018.
Amit Jain, Chairman, Akzo Nobel India Limited, commented:
AkzoNobel has a passion for paint. We’re experts in the proud craft of making paints and coatings, setting the standard in color and protection since 1792. Our world class portfolio of brands – including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon – is trusted by customers around the globe. Headquartered in the Netherlands, we operate in over 80 countries and employ around 35,000 talented people who are passionate about delivering the high- performance products and services our customers expect. The sale of our Specialty Chemicals business is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.
AkzoNobel India has been present in India for over 60 years and is a significant player in the paints industry. In 2008, the company became a member of the AkzoNobel Group. With employee strength of over 1,800, AkzoNobel India has manufacturing sites, offices and a distribution network spread across the country. All manufacturing facilities have a state-of-the-art environmental management system. Its commitment to Health, Safety, Environment & Security (HSE&S) has been among the best in class globally, with due care being taken to protect the people and the environment.
|
R Guha, Investor Relations AkzoNobel India,
|
Prerna Arun, Country Communications AkzoNobel India,
|Image Caption : Rajiv Rajgopal as Managing Director
|click for high-res image