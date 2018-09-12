Fork Media, India’s fastest growing publishing and ad tech media company, today announced a new agreement with Ziff Davis, the digital media company with market-leading positions in the technology, entertainment, gaming and shopping categories, to operate Mashable India. The expanded partnership builds on Forks’ existing operation of other Ziff Davis brands, IGN and AskMen, in India.

Mashable is obsessed with culture and tech, offering smart, spirited coverage of the products and innovations that shape our connected lives and the digital trends that keep us talking. A recognized authority in tech, social and digital culture, Mashable’s audience believes in taking action to shape a better future. One of the most prominent and premium brands in media, Mashable became a Ziff Davis brand in 2017.

Mashable India will curate and localize the best of Mashable’s delightfully offbeat global content, while adding originally created unique content specifically produced for the India market.

Fork Media has emerged as India’s most talked about digital media company, winning the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India & APAC, FT 1000 High-Growth Companies APAC, and India Emerging Global 20 awards. Founded in Mumbai in 2013 with offices across India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, Fork’s brand-first philosophy, authentic branded content solutions and multi-screen platform reaches an audience of more than 100 million users per month.

Samar Verma, CEO of Fork Media, said:

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with Ziff Davis, having developed real traction with IGN and AskMen, we view Mashable as a game changer to our content publishing business. We believe Fork Media can drive Mashable India to its true potential with our integrated content, sales and marketing approach.”

Adam Doree, on behalf of Ziff Davis, said:

“As a new chapter for Mashable’s international expansion begins, Ziff Davis will be working with the very best media companies in the world as its partner operators – both existing and new to our partner group. In India, our partners at Fork Media are building a world-class media company and their values are a perfect match for Mashable India.”

Ziff Davis’ international profile represents a rare opportunity to reach a truly global audience, offering both scale and local relevance in every major territory worldwide. Ziff Davis’ world map can be seen at: http://world.ziffdavis.com.

Operation of Ziff Davis' PCMag.com in India continues under its separate partnership with Times Internet Ltd.

About Fork Media

Fork Media has emerged as one of the fastest growing companies in the digital media and ad tech space, and is India’s first premium platform leveraging online, mobile and video to create innovative, turnaround solutions for advertisers and publishers. Fork Media creates high-end content and innovative ad engagements, and uses data to match audiences to brands, creating long-term engagement with target consumers. It also offers a host of other solutions that include hyperlocal, influencer marketing & performance advertising. Launched in March 2013 by entrepreneurs Samar Verma and Upen Rai, Fork Media is based out of Mumbai and has offices in Delhi and Bengaluru. Fork has also forayed into the international market with the launch of its GCC operations in Dubai in 2014 and will soon to begin expansion to Southeast Asia, with headquarters in Singapore.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, a subsidiary of j2 Global, Inc., is a leading global digital media company operating in four core verticals: Technology, Gaming, Healthcare and Shopping. Its brands – including PCMag, Mashable, Speedtest, ExtremeTech, Geek, Toolbox, IGN, Humble Bundle, Everyday Health, AskMen, Offers.com, TechBargains, emedia and Salesify – produce and distribute premium content across multiple platforms and devices, with over 1 billion multi-platform visits per month (Google Analytics & social/platforms analytics, Q3 2017). Ziff Davis delivers advertising, performance marketing, data services and licensing solutions to thousands of clients worldwide. Ziff Davis publishes in 25 languages and partners with local publishing operators across 115 countries.