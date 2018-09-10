Delta Electronics introduces the CliQ VA series of DIN rail power supply with integrated LCD display. The CliQ VA series display module offers three key functionalities.

Display Mode will scroll through values such as output voltage, output current, cap life expectancy, power supply unit (PSU) temperature, etc. Maintenance Alarm Setting allows the user to set a pre-determined maintenance alarm before the power supply reaches the end of its expected cap life. Error Mode will display the type of error if the PSU enters and recover from OVP, OLP, SCP or OTP mode. This enables the user to quickly identify the cause of any abnormalities.

The CliQ VA series offer 24V output in three different power ratings: 120W (DRV-24V120W1PN), 240W (DRV-24V240W1PN) and 480W (DRV-24V480W1PN). They have a wide operating temperature range of -25°C to +70°C, providing full power up to +60°C at 5,000m or 16,400 ft. altitude. Other features include Power Boost 150% for 5 seconds as well as Advanced Power Boost (APB) that ensure system continuing operation when there is a large inrush current due to a faulty load in a multiple load operation.

Major safety approvals include IEC/EN/UL 60950-1 for Information Technology Equipment (ITE), UL 508 for Industrial Control Equipment (ICE) and OVC III according to IEC/EN 62477-1 / EN 60204-1 (clearance and creepage distances) and IEC 62103 (safety part); EMI comply with EN 55032 Class B, compliance with harmonic current IEC/EN 61000-3-2, Class A and fully compliant with RoHS Directive 2011/65/EU for environmental protection.

Highlights & Features

Universal AC input voltage range

LCD display monitoring output current/ voltage/peak current and PSU temperature

Lifetime expectancy monitoring and alarm signal

Built-in active PFC with up to 94% efficiency

Power Boost of 150% for 5 seconds

Advanced Power Boost (APB) for breaking the fuse

DC OK Contact and LED indicator for DC OK/ Overload

Conformal coating on PCBAs to protect against common dust and chemical pollutants

Please contact your local sales representative for product availability.

New models are introduced on a regular basis. For more information, please write us at automation@deltaww.com or visit www.DeltaPSU.com

About Delta Group

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in power and thermal management solutions and a major player in several product segments such as industrial automation, displays, and networking. Its mission statement, “To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,” focuses on addressing key environmental issues such as global climate change. As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business domains include Power Electronics, Automation, and Infrastructure. Delta has 163 sales offices, 64 R&D centres and 39 manufacturing facilities worldwide.

Throughout its history, Delta has received many global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to corporate social responsibility. Since 2011, Delta has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index (DJSI World) for 7 consecutive years. In 2017, Delta was selected by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for its Climate Change Leadership Level for the 2nd consecutive year.

For detailed information on Delta Group, please visit: www.deltaww.com