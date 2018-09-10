MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL), NIIT's wholly owned subsidiary for its K-12 school learning initiative, launches “MY PALS ARE HERE” an engaging series based on Singapore teaching methodology. Introduced in association with Marshall Cavendish Education, the series has been designed to build a strong foundation of mathematics and strengthen a child’s conceptual understanding of the subject.



MY PALS ARE HERE series helps students by providing hands-on activities and games to reinforce mathematical skills. Students hone their problem-solving skills through individual and collaborative practices. As they work through mock problems, they learn how to apply the same problem-solving strategies to real world problems. The series also helps students by providing activities to develop critical thinking skills and challenge students to solve questions based on higher order thinking skills. MY PALS ARE HERE is targeted at students from grade 1 to 5.



According to TIMSS (Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study), over 70% of Singapore students consistently performed better academically than the international average. The results of mathematics assessments from 1995 to 2015 show consistent outstanding performance by the students of Singapore. NIIT Nguru has collaborated with Marshall Cavendish, a leading national and regional provider of K-12 educational solutions of Singapore to bring an engaging series “MY PALS ARE HERE” based on Singapore teaching methodology. This world-class programme has been widely adopted across the globe and has resulted in engagement among all stakeholders.



Mr. Pradeep Narayanan, Head, MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL), said, “This world-class programme has been widely adopted across the globe and has resulted in improved teaching learning experience in Mathematics. The programme promotes understanding through structured approaches and the pedagogy with collaborative activities that help students to learn and develop problem-solving skills.”



NIIT Nguru is a holistic range of School Learning Solutions which aims to make the vital process of teaching and learning simpler, thus bringing back the joy of learning for students.

About Marshall Cavendish



As the leading national and regional provider of K–12 educational solutions, Marshall Cavendish Education integrates its distinctive research-driven approach into its curriculum and professional development, while leveraging technology to facilitate effective teaching and active learning in the classroom and beyond. With over 60 years of expertise in the industry, we have been consistently providing a comprehensive range of quality academic enrichment publications, boosting multilingual content to more than 60 countries. Our highly regarded brand has gained recognition worldwide for our outstanding work in ensuring educational excellence.



About MindChampion Learning Systems Limited



As NIIT's wholly owned subsidiary for its K-12 school learning initiative – MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL), is providing technology-based learning to around 2,000 private schools across India, reaching out to more than a million students. The futuristic NIIT Nguru range of learning solutions for schools comprises Interactive Classrooms with digital content, technology-driven Math Lab, IT Wizard programs and Quick School – an Education Resource Planning software.



MLSL, builds on the strong lineage of NIIT's School Learning business. Started in 1990, as NIIT's foray into School Learning, the company has provided technology-based education to over 17,000 schools in India, Bhutan, South Africa and the Middle East, impacting more than 10 million students.



