The tech-savvy era has ushered in a radical transition in the recruitment industry. In past, it was usual to see umpteen physical visits to the consultancies and in-depth scans through newspaper classifieds. However, now, the online job portals have emerged as new digital platforms where browsing through profile and recruiting has become super quick and easy. These job portals have become the “Go-To Points” for the job seekers as well as recruiters to connect and fulfill their employment and manpower needs respectively.



Power of Digital for recruitment:

The power of a simplified digital approach offered by online job sites is magnetizing over 58% of the job seekers and connecting them with the jobs posted by the recruiters ( Source ).

). The recruiters are leveraging the power of online job portals for recruitment by posting over 4,000,000 job vacancies every month and comfortably hiring over 18,560,000 persons every year.