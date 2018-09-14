Professor Pankaj Gupta has joined as President of Indian Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR) University. IIHMR University is a leading knowledge institution engaged in teaching, research, and training in public health, health and hospital administration, pharmaceutical management, and rural development. It is the World Health Organization’s Collaborating Center for Strengthening Health Systems based on Primary Care, and is termed as an ‘Institute of Excellence’ by the Government of India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 25 years of experience in academics as a teacher, leader, and institution builder, Professor Gupta has a strong understanding of higher education worldwide, especially management education. Prior to joining IIHMR University, Professor Gupta was the Executive Director (Corporate Relations, Career Services, and Institution Building) at O.P. Jindal Global University, Sonipat, where he was also Executive Director of Centre for Ethics, Spirituality, and Sustainability. Professor Gupta’s professional experience in leadership roles like Chief Advisor, Director General, and Vice-Chancellor spans across top organizations including IIM Kozhikode, IMT Ghaziabad, Symbiosis (SIBM), Educomp Raffles, University of Washington, S.P. Jain (Dubai & Singapore), and ICSI. He has been the Founding Director of Symbiosis (SIBM) Bangalore and JRE Group (Educomp Raffles) and has also served as Co-chairman of Education Committee of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry for two successive terms.

A Ph.D., a Fulbright Fellow, and an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and Lucknow University, Professor Gupta has received the 'Most Innovative Idea in Management Education Award' at the Indian Management Conclave organized by Mbauniverse.com. He is also a recipient of the prestigious ‘Valuable Contribution to Profession Award’ by ICAI, New Delhi and ‘Rashtriya Shiksha Gaurav Award’ by CEGR, New Delhi. IIM Ahmedabad has written a case study on the transformative work under his leadership. Organizations that have benefited from his training and consulting expertise include GE Capital, Maruti, Dabur, Ericsson, Electrolux, IREDA, NTPC, NHPC, LIC, NIU, Genpact, Indian Navy, and DOPT. As an expert resource person and distinguished orator, he has been regularly invited by eminent professional and government bodies like UPSC, AICTE, Fulbright Commission, Planning Commission, ICAI, The British Council, FICCI, CII, and PHDCCI.

About IIHMR

Indian Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR) was established in 1984, with a fundamental purpose of creating new knowledge and developing alternate modes of improving healthcare to management research, education and training in India and other parts of the world. The Institute has significantly contributed to the areas of health research management in the country and in South-East Asia Region. It has established a new paradigm of management of capacity development among healthcare professionals at the national, state and district levels in the areas of leadership, strategic management, and quality assurance in health care. The Institute works as a WHO Collaborating Centre for District Health Systems Based on Primary Healthcare since last one and a half decades. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, has designated the Institute as ‘Institute of Excellence’ for its contribution to capacity development programs in the health sector. The Post-graduate program in Hospital and Health Management, Pharmaceutical Management and Rural Management are the unique programs of IIHMR.



Over the years, IIHMR has expanded geographically. Alongside the main Jaipur campus, IIHMR has established three other campuses in Bangalore, Delhi, and Kolkata. Through its presence across different regions, IIHMR aims to address health, social, and public systems management across India. Given this strategic vision, Professor Gupta would be playing a crucial role to achieve the University's goals and objectives. As President of IIHMR University, Professor Gupta will be a key enabler at the institution which has a rich legacy of excellence spanning 35 years. Guided by his experience and expertise, IIHMR University will strive for the next big leap in academics, research, and leadership development.