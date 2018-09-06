Pernod Ricard India celebrates the recognition for Seagram’s Imperial Blue at Monde Selection 2018 for the Gold Quality Award.

The evaluation criterion included up to 20 different parameters where the jury assessed the intrinsic quality of each product as a whole, according to precise and varied criteria. The jury not only judges the taste, smell, visual aspect and all the classical organoleptic criteria but also evaluates the information provided for the consumers, the ingredients used, innovation, packaging and the veracity of the commercial claims. After the tests and tastings, the juries of Monde Selection award quality labels to products that are outstanding in terms of the different evaluation criteria.

Since 1961 Monde Selection has been evaluating, testing and awarding a large number of consumer products with their unique quality label. Every year 70 international experts taste and test products from all over the world in a completely independent way. Monde Selection jury comprises of prominent professionals, who have eminencies in their respective fields. For the spirits and liquor awards, the selection is done by numerous oenologist, sommeliers, professional tasters, professors, specialty judges and chemists from various countries.

Depending on the results, these products are granted Awards that certify the quality of the products for consumers.

Seagram’s Imperial Blue was launched in 1997, in the value whisky segment in India, the exquisitely smooth Imperial Blue is a perfect blend of Indian grain spirits and imported scotch malts.

At a price point where the consumer has his first experience of an International quality, branded whisky. Imperial Blue is the leading whisky brand for Pernod Ricard India and the largest volume brand in Groupe Pernod Ricard, selling over 20 Million cases.

Commenting on the grand recognition, Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India, said “It is a landmark moment for us to receive the Monde Selection Award for Imperial Blue manufactured at our state-of-the-art bottling plant at Palwal. At Pernod Ricard, we have always been committed to offer the finest quality products and delivering value ahead of the curve to our consumers. Imperial Blue is currently manufactured at 30 state of the art bottling plants which includes Palwal, Ambala & Derabassi. This achievement is testimony to the product quality that the brand has been consistently offering to its consumers and also re-affirms our market position as a preferred brand.”

The brand’s robust growth and volume is testimony to the quality and consistency that it has been offering and how it has been established in the minds of consumers. Transcending ethnicities and geographies, Imperial Blue has created a resounding impact and established an emotional connect with the audience across the world. The brand targets young, middle-income whisky consumers, specifically men, who take on life with confidence and optimism.

Apart from delivering a quality product, the brand has also consistently followed trends to stay relevant to the youth whether it is through quirky communication, differentiated vibrant blue packaging or exceptional brand experiences.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the world’s no. 2 in wines and spirits with consolidated Sales of € 8,682 million in FY16. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has undergone sustained development, based on both organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin &Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard holds one of the most prestigious brand portfolios comprising of : Blenders Pride, Royal Stag, Imperial Blue, 100 Pipers, Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin and well known wines like Jacob’s Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo and Kenwood. Pernod Ricard employs a workforce of 18,500 people and operates through a decentralized organisation. Pernod Ricard is strongly committed to a sustainable development policy and encourages responsible consumption. Pernod Ricard’s strategy and ambition are based on 3 key values that guide its expansion: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust and a strong sense of ethics. Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.

